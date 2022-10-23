The Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits scholarships for Bell County students, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Garth arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The evening’s events will include live and silent auctions, dinner and dancing.
This year’s ball will feature entertainment by ’90s Hit makers McBride & The Ride, who reunited in 2021 and whose hits include “Love on the loose, Heart on the Run,” “Hurry Sundown,” “Sacred Ground,” and “Just One Night”.
Multiple sponsorship levels as well as individual tickets are available. Individual “Stetson” tickets are $75; the “Silver Spur” sponsorship package is $500 and includes table seating for eight and recognition in the event program; the “Gold Star” package is $1,000 and it includes seating for eight, signage on the table, premium location at the event, complementary bottle of wine, name rotating on big screens and recognition in the event program; the top sponsorship level, the “Cattle Baron” is $1,500 and it includes table seating for eight, a meet and greet with McBride and the Ride, front row table location, name/logo rotating on big screens, signage on table, recognition in the program, name displayed on the Expo Center Interstate 35 marquee, and an autographed bottle of wine by McBride and the Ride.
To make reservations or for more information contact the Bell County Youth Fair Office at 254-933-5309.
This event serves as a predominant fundraiser for the Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship program. The program has raised $725,500 in scholarships over the last 15 years and has benefited 173 students in Bell County who participated in the Bell County Youth Fair.
The program targets exceptional students who may not be able to attend college without financial assistance.
Scholarships totaling $90,000 and ranging in amounts from $2,000 to $10,000 were awarded in May of 2022 to 23 students.
The annual Bell County Youth Fair showcases the talents of area student involved in 4-H, FFA and FCCLA Clubs and more. Youth fair projects include from livestock, metalwork, photography, cooking, woodworking, art and more.