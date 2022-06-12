Belton Senior Center, June 3
1st Tome and Barbara Hamff
2nd Janis Holmes and Jerie Weasmer
3rd Jo Glass and Ken Potter
Bridge Studio of Temple, June 1
1st Lennie Wilkens and Lynn Sykes
2nd Peggy Downey and Richard Wall
Bridge Studio of Temple, June 3
1st Richard Cunningham and Peggy Downey
2nd Lennie Wilkens and Jan Hart
3rd Marilyn Miller and Gene Thompson
Bridge Studio of Temple, June 5
1st Richard Cunningham and Jan Hart
2nd Jim Keels and Gene Thompson
3rd Lennie Wilkens and Peggy Downey
Sammons Senior Center, May 19
North/South
1st Faye Henley and Sheryl Calderon
2nd Mary Wilson and Lois Miller
3rd Barbara and Tom Hamff
East/West
1st Eva Nelle Hart and Mike Adams
2nd Mark and Connie Bruscato
3rd Owen Messenger and Terry Bedsole
Sammons Senior Center, May 26
North/South
1st John Christner and Jim Keely
2nd Linda Smith and Maxine Johnson
3rd T. Bedsole and O. Messenger
East/West
1st Mark and Connie Bruscato
2nd Eva Nelle Hart and Mike Adams
3rd Mary Wilson and Lois Miller
Sammons Senior Center, May 24
North/South
1st Linda Smith and Maxine Johnson
2nd Jim Keels and John Christner
3rd Ruth Weasmer and Thresa Dollar
East/West
1st B. Kermode and O. Messenger
2nd Mary Wilson and Lois Miller
3rd Mike Adams and Marilyn Jenkins
Sammons Senior Center, May 31
North/South
1st Jim Keels and John Christner
2nd Pam Edwards and Lois Miller
East/West
1st Marilyn Jenkins and Mike Adams
2nd Mark and Connie Bruscato
Sammons Senior Center, June 2
North/South
1st Linda Smith and Maxine Johnson
2nd Evanelle Hart and Mike Adams
East/West
1st Mary Wilson and Lois Miller
2nd Mark and Connie Bruscato