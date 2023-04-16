The Village of Salado has been designated a “Music Friendly” city by the Texas Music Office and the Salado Museum and College Park is living up to that name with several upcoming events.
‘We Are Music!’
“We Are Music!,” an event featuring TerryLynn, Richard Schrimsher, Emma Jane Conley, and Richard Paul Tomas will take place on April 21 and April 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each evening and the show starts at 7 p.m.
“Join us for a fun-filled evening packed with music, dancing, singing and joy!” museum officials said in a news release.
Admission to the show is $25 per person and tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at saladomuseum.org.
The program will be presented in three unique segments. The opening act is a variety show featuring the stories and songs written by Salado Songwriter Richard Paul Thomas and introduction of the featured artists (Touch of Class). They will provide insights into upcoming Salado special events, with a brief history of Salado and more.
After intermission, it’s time to sing and dance to the music of Touch of Class, playing some of their favorite songs. Finally, they will close the evening with a sing-along around a campfire.
Porch and Planet Festival
The museum is participating in the Porch and Planet Festival presented by the Salado Music Friendly Community Board from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22. The event is free and open to the public.
Amanda Brown will perform from the museum balcony with her band, Magic Stallion.
There also will be family-friendly fun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front porch of the Salado Museum. The Bell County Master Gardeners will have an activity for the kids where they can create their own “grass hair” creation that they can take home. Children will have the opportunity to learn seed sowing and germination as they watch their creation grow. All supplies are provided by Bell County Master Gardeners.
Salado Cowboy Poetry festival concert
The museum encourages patrons to put on their cowboy boots and channel their inner cowboy as it hosts the Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering’s matinee concert at 1 p.m. on May 6. Featured performers include Don Cadden, Kristyn Harris, Floyd and Valerie, Straw Berry, and Washtub Jerry.
The goal of the Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering is bringing together a group of poets, musicians, and storytellers who are doing their part to preserve the cultural heritage of the American West.
Tickets are $25. For more information, visit saladocowboypoetry.org.
Donations needed
Donations are needed at the Salado Museum and College Park, museum officials said. Currently, the museum is dealing with a leaking roof that needs major repairs and College Park is always in need of maintenance to preserve the historic site.Donations may be sent via mail to: Salado Museum and College Park, P.O. Box 36, Salado, TX 76571; or online at www.saladomuseum.org.
Proceeds from the event will help support the museum.