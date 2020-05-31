Editor’s note: This story is one in a series about unsung heroes in our community.
For Temple’s public works employees — which range from solid waste services to managing the city’s fleet of vehicles — work has continued despite the presence of a global pandemic.
The city recognized its employees in this department last week during a Public Works Week celebration, bringing attention to one element of the department each day on social media. Workers in these departments have been considered essential during the pandemic and continue to help the city operate and move forward.
Interim city spokesman Cody Weems said the city wanted to celebrate these workers during National Public Works Week due to how much they contribute to the function of the city.
“The city wanted to highlight this department and the many workers who provide essential services to the community,” Weems said. “From the water we use to the roads we drive on, there are many dedicated public works employees behind many of the amenities that nearly all residents, businesses, and institutions use on a daily basis.”
Over the week, city officials recognized four out of the 11 divisions within the department and detailed what normal work they do every day to keep the city running. Many of these divisions have remained in operation during the pandemic.
For solid waste employee David Beck, 51, work has mainly remained similar to how it was before the pandemic only with more emphasis on personal protection and hygiene.
Beck, who has only been with the city for the past six months, said he has tried to constantly wear gloves and keep his truck clean to stay healthy. Beck used to work as a firefighter and paramedic in Sacramento, Calif., before moving to Texas, having experience with a variety of sicknesses.
Beck said Temple residents have been very nice during the pandemic.
“Every time I step out (of the truck) I have on my own pair of rubberized gloves so I am not actually touching the cans,” Beck said. “I had one (person) give me sanitary wipes, and I have had a couple others say ‘Hey, thank you for your service.’”