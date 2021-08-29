The Temple Symphony Orchestra is ready to spread joy during its 28th season. After being absent from the stage for a year and a half, the orchestra will be celebrating the different venues available to the Central Texas community, as well as the return of live music to the concert stage.
The musicians and maestro Thomas Fairlie will return to past venues for the first four concerts of the season. These venues include the Cultural Activities Center, the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and Temple High School. In January 2022, the orchestra will return to the Performing Arts Center at Temple College.
Temple Symphony String Quartet concert
The season will begin with a chamber concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. The concert will feature the Temple Symphony String Quartet. Members of the ensemble are: Suzanne Jacobson, violin; Janet Crawford, violin; Amanda Schubert, viola; and Cory Blais, cello.
“We are excited to be offering live music after being absent from the concert stage since January of 2020,” said music director Thomas Fairlie. “There is nothing like music to draw people together, both physically and spiritually,” he said.
Van Cliburn concert
The Van Cliburn concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center located on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
The featured pianist will be Yekwon Sunwoo, a 2017 gold medal winner.
Temple Symphony Piano Trio
The Temple Symphony Piano Trio will perform works by W.A. Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven and contemporary composer Jennifer Higdon during a concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the Baugh Recital Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center on the UMHB campus in Belton.
Joining Suzanne Jacobson (violin) and Cory Blais (cello) will be pianist Dr. Kiyoshi Tamagawa, professor of music at Southwestern University in Georgetown.
Full orchestra concert
The full orchestra will take the stage 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Performing Arts Auditorium at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple, for the annual Christmas concert. The traditional “Sing-A-Long” will end the program which also includes “Russian Christmas Music” by Alfred Reed and many familiar Christmas favorites. Featured soloists will be Priscilla Santana, soprano, and Brian Joyce, tenor.
Alan Vizutti concert
The orchestra will return to the stage of the Mary Alice Marshall auditorium on the Temple College campus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, welcoming Alan Vizutti, trumpet soloist, for an evening of light classical and jazz selections.
Final concert
TSO will end the season on May 8 at 3 p.m. on the Temple College campus with “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint Saens and Symphony No. 3 the “Eroica” by Ludwig van Beethoven. The featured piano soloists on the Saint Saens will be Frances Renzi and Anthony Pattin.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance. For advanced tickets, contact Jan Salzman, executive director, via email at TempleSymphony@gmail.com or by phone at 254-778-6683.