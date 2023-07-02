Hot dog eating contest

Keith Younce stuffs his mouth full during a previous hot dog eating contest at Yettie Polk Park. The annul contest, held during Belton’s Fourth of July celebration, is organized by  Jennifer Ryder, owner of High5HotDogs in Belton.

 Jason Deckman/Telegram file

Local Fourth of July celebrations will feature traditional fireworks, rodeos, and plenty of patriotic music. And, of course, there’s that annual hot dog gorging competition at Yettie Polk Park.