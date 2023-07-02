Local Fourth of July celebrations will feature traditional fireworks, rodeos, and plenty of patriotic music. And, of course, there’s that annual hot dog gorging competition at Yettie Polk Park.
After all, what’s more American than repeatedly cramming hot dogs down your throat? Baseball and apple pie come to mind, but hey, hot-dog eating is right up there.
Organizing the big event is Jennifer Ryder, a Temple High grad who owns High 5 Hot Dogs. Her first contest was just two years ago and last year’s version was bigger and better. This year, the improvements continue.
“We’re having a huge raffle associated with this year’s contest,” Ryder said. “The prize is a Belton Dining Experience package valued at more than $1,200. The package includes a private chef experience with Angel of 100x35 Latin Cuisine, a cooking class with Brooke at La Luncheonette, Pies from The Pie Lady, food from Taco Town and many more dining experiences.”
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Priceless Beginnings, a nonprofit that tries to make a difference in lives affected by domestic violence, in honor of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, who were murdered in 2019.
Last year, $500 was raised for the Belton Education & Enrichment Foundation in memory of Jose “Joe” Ramirez, the Belton student who was stabbed and killed earlier this year.”
The 2023 Fourth of July High-5 Hot Dog Eating Contest will feature two divisions — one for kids, the other for adults.
The contestant who consumes the most hot dogs in three minutes will win the division, and an overall winner will be crowned as the new champion.
“This year’s celebrity eater will be Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot,” Ryder said.
The contest record for hot-dog consumption in three minutes was set in year one when former Central Texas Stampede hockey “hot dog” Jacque Mailhot downed eight. Last year, the adult winner finished with seven.
“We had a bit of drama in the kids division last year,” Ryder said. “We had three contestants eat five in three minutes, then the winner ate two more in overtime.”
This year’s contest will be at “high noon” on July 4 at Yettie Polk Park.
“It will be right after the parade,” Ryder said. To register and view regulations, visit https://www.beltonchamber.com.
The contest is $20 to enter, and participants will receive a free raffle ticket, a free goody bag stuffed with local treats and an event t-shirt.
Hot dogs in the contest will consist of wieners and buns — nothing else — and participants must eat both to get credit.
“It doesn’t matter how they eat it — they can eat all the buns, then all the wieners, or they can smash it up,” she said. “It doesn’t matter. They just have to keep it down at least until the three-minute buzzer sounds. We do have buckets just in case.”
Ryder said each contestant will start with five hot dogs on a plate in front of them, and “additional hot dogs will be added as needed.”
Ryder said the contest may not be for those with weak stomachs.
“It’s going to be gross and disgusting, no doubt,” she said. “But it also will be a lot of fun.”
The winner will take home valuable yet-to-be-determined prizes, plus bragging rights.
For information about the Fourth of July High-5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, call Jennifer at 214-284-9406.