As Christmas approaches shoppers will soon be greeted by the sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Bell County. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting those in need.
This year, The Salvation Army is offering a new way for people to participate with the Red Kettle Challenge, which is a virtual twist to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need.
“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Lt. David Beckham, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “However, we are issuing the Red Kettle Challenge in our community to step up the efforts to help families who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet. This year has been difficult for many in our community. You can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long. We need individuals, companies, schools and churches to accept the challenge of having their own online Red Kettles.”
To register for the Red Kettle Challenge visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty. Participants may then select “Take The Challenge,” and register as an individual or team kettle.
“With ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, the Red Kettle Challenge provides a way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army and the many we help, without having to leave the house,” Beckham said. “Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and help Rescue Christmas right here in Bell County.”
Salvation Army red kettles will be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday through Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. To register as a volunteer, visit www.RegisterToRing. com.
“All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” Beckham said. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”
In 2019, The Salvation Army in Bell County raised $110,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $150,000.
For information about The Salvation Army call 254-774-9996 or visit www.salvationarmytexas.org.