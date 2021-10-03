Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was pleased to have city of Temple Councilwoman Judy Morales as its guest speaker at the group’s September meeting.
In honor of upcoming Constitution Week activities, Morales read an official city proclamation. Group members worked with local schools, libraries and other organizations to celebrate Constitution Week between September 17 and September 23.
The chapter, the State Society and the National Society appreciate the support and recognition that the city of Temple extended to the chapter and Constitution Week.
For more information on membership or chapter activities contact bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas.
The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information visit www.bell countynewcomers.com.
Upcoming activities include: 10/4 Chat N Canasta, 10/6 Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 10/8 TGIF Lunch, 10/9 Couples Night Out, 10/11 Bookworms and Dominoes, 10/12 Singing Bluebonnets and Tuesday Canasta, 10/15 Trailblazers, 10/18 Mah Jongg, 10/19 Bunco, 10/20 Popcorn Bridge, 10/21 Meet and Greet, 10/23 Exploring Wines, 10/25 Well-Read Women, Monday Canasta, and Crochet and Knit, 10/26 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/27 Fun Lunch, 10/28 Heritage Seekers.
Texas Extension Education Association
The Texas Extension Education Association held its annual State Conference Sept. 14-15 at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.
There were about 270 members in attendance from all parts of the state. This year marked the 93rd anniversary of the organization.
The mission of TEEA is to work with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service to strengthen and enrich families through educational programs, leadership development and community service. Toward that end, it was announced at the conference that members of TEEA donated over 1.5 million hours and dollars during this last year.
During the conference, members had the opportunity to attend several educational workshops, varying from cooking with herbs to how to avoid financial exploitation. Delegates from Bell Extension Education Association were Nancy Posvar, Nancy Urbantke, and Rosemary Chudej.
The BEEA will hold its October meeting 10 a.m. on Monday at the Bell County Extension Education Office at 1605 North Main St. in Belton. Plans for the gigantic multi-family rummage sale that will be held Nov. 5-6 at the Seaton Community Center will be discussed, as well as other club business.
Salado Ladies Community League Jingle Walk
Tickets are now available for the Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk shopping program for businesses along Salado’s “Magic Mile”.
The Jingle Walk will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
A “passport” for the event costs $25. The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located.
The passport will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable participants to be eligible for a door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from this event will be used by the Salado Ladies Community League to provide college scholarships and grants to many non-profit agencies within the Village of Salado.
For information visit saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 7, and the meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform for those who do not want to attend in person. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The International President’s theme this year is “Service from the Heart”.
NAACP event
The Temple Unit NAACP and the Women In NAACP groups will hold W.I.N. for Pink Awareness, a breast cancer awareness event, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The event will include 2K and 3K walks, education tables, concessions, music and a presentation by Dr. Sripriya Santhanam, a medical oncologist.
Registration costs $20 and one canned good. Those who register will receive a T-shirt and water bottle. To register, visit https://mp.gg/vp528. For information contact Bennie Walsh at deacbwalsh@aol.com or visit www.templetxnaacp.org.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Jerry Chapman, Rotary District Foundation chairman, will be the guest speaker.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The speaker for Oct. 5 will be Dr. Kelly Barr, who will give a presentation on polio and current prevention initiatives worldwide through Rotary International.
All Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Brunch starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting until about 11 a.m.
Amy McCray, vice president of the club, will lead the group in making artificial fall flower arrangements. The arrangements will be displayed at the CAC to encourage new membership.
A horticulture exhibit will be presented by PJ Scott-Hill and the hostesses are Sandy Boyd, Rhonda Smith, Judy Hurta and Janell Williams.
Gardeners of all skill levels and ages are welcome. Members are reminded to bring $10 for permanent name tags.
Moffat Cemetery Association
The annual membership meeting of the Moffat Cemetery Association will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the pavilion at Moffat Cemetery.
A light breakfast snack with juice and coffee will be served prior to the meeting.
The wearing of masks is optional since the event is being held in an open-air space.
For information contact Ruth Beck at 254-624-6208 or Deborah Ellison at 254-931-0742.
