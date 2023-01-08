Musicians from across the nation will entertain Central Texans during this year’s Texas Music Series at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Mary DelackPearson, Executive Director for the Cultural Activities Center told the Telegram the concert series enhances the community in a multitude of ways, acting as a fundraiser of sorts.
“The proceeds after the cost of putting on the shows support the arts and educational programs that we do for children in school districts and summer arts camps. It enhances our ability to service kids from 5-18 in our programs,” DelackPearson said. “It also enhances the community by bringing artists that you wouldn’t usually have the opportunity to see otherwise.”
Season pass tickets for this year’s music series are on sale until Jan. 15 with individual concert tickets available soon after.
With the purchase of a season pass, guests are able to book the same seat for each of the eight concerts held in the 420 seat theater. According to DelackPearson, the acoustics and intimate setting provide a premium experience for guests at a fraction of the cost.
“We have great acoustics and there are no expenses for parking,” DelackPearson said. “We have people who come from out of state because it’s easier to travel to Temple rather than downtown Austin for maybe the same performance in a bigger stadium. This event really attracts a wide variety of people. As of right now, a third of the seating is booked.”
Performances
With the help of sponsor Mack Purifoy, who has experience and connections in the music industry, and a booking agent who has donated their time and resources, the CAC is able to reach out to top-tier talent to provide the best experience possible.
DelackPearson said audience retention and growth was improving each year for the series but the pandemic really hit them hard.
“We had to start, with the approval of the artists, live streaming the concert for free,” DelackPearson said. “Now we’re back at the audience level we were at before the pandemic so hopefully we can keep improving.”
Performances will begin with Alejandro Escovedo, 71, of San Antonio, taking the stage March 4. Escovedo is an American rock musician who primarily plays the guitar and is known for songs like “Castanets” and “Always a Friend.”
Radney Foster, 63, of Del Rio, will perform April 22. Foster is an American country music singer-songwriter, musician and music producer. He made his debut in Nashville, TN and is known for songs like “Angel Flight” and “Just Call Me Lonesome.”
Grammy award winner, Marc Cohn, 63, of Cleveland, Ohio, will perform May 6. Cohn won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1992 and is best known for his Top 40 hit song “Walking in Memphis.”
Carrie Rodriguez, 44, of Austin, will perform June 3. Rodriguez is an American singer-songwriter and daughter of Texan singer-songwriter David Rodriguez. She plays the fiddle, mandobird and guitar. She’s known for songs like “La Ultima Vez” and “Angel of the Morning.”
Dale Watson, 60, of Birmingham, Ala., will perform July 22. Watson is an American country/Texas country singer-songwriter, guitarist, and self-published author. He is known for his stubborn independence and songs like “I Lie When I Drink” and “A Real Country Song.”
American southern soul, swamp funk band, Shinyribs, of Austin, will take the stage Aug. 19. The band is a continuation of singer Kevin Russell’s musical journey. The group is known for songs like “Who Built the Moon” and “Poor People’s Store.”
American rock band, BoDeans, of Waukesha, Wis., will perform Sept. 23. The band came to prominence in the 1980s, melding genres like roots rock, heartland rock, and alternative rock. They are known for songs like “Closer to Free” and “Still the Night.”
The final performance will be Nov. 4 from Jeff Plankenhorn, 49, of Worthington, Ohio. Plankenhorn is a solo artist and well known in the Austin music scene. He has worked with artists such as Ruthie Foster and Rami Jaffe of the Foo Fighters. He is known for songs like “Trouble Find Me” and “Heart of Hearts.”
All of the concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. For tickets and information visit cacarts.org.