This year the Central Texas Orchestral Society has added a bonus concert to their 2019-2020 Classical Concert Series to honor and recognize high school vocal and instrumental soloists and small ensembles.
“Student Excellence: A Musical Showcase” will take place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple. Tickets may be purchased online at cacARTS.org.
The concert will be an opportunity to showcase the musical talent that is blooming in Central Texas, and for the community to be serenaded by and to connect with young local musicians.
Led by their high school directors, these musicians have been cultivating their talents throughout the fall and are preparing their final performances of the school year this spring. These young musicians are passionate about their art form and are excited to perform for a larger audience through the Central Texas Orchestral Society.
A celebratory ice cream social will be offered after the concert, allowing patrons to mingle with and among the other attendees as well as the young performing artists.
The 2019-2020 Classical Concert Series will be coming to a close this spring with performances from Windscape 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and Anton Nel and the Thalia String Quartet 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4. The series will pick back up again in the fall.
For more information or to purchase tickets, stop by the CAC at 3011 N. Third Street, or visit cacARTS.org or CTOSarts.org.