I heard that Train Day’s comin’,
It’s rolling round the bend,
It’ll be here on May 8th,
We’ll have a good time then
Sorry, Mr. Cash, I’m a little excited. It’s almost time to celebrate National Train Day, and Temple is the perfect spot for such a celebration.
After all, Temple is the city that trains built.
Saturday, May 8, marks the eighth anniversary of the event in Temple and locally the celebration will include family activities, crafts, model train displays and a whole lot more.
The activities begin at 11 a.m. at the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum and adjacent Santa Fe Plaza.
According to museum manager Mike Hicks, the festival will be especially sweet for children 13 and under. The kids will receive a goodie bag a guide of the Temple train yards and a take-home craft. Outside the museum will be caricature and balloon artists, a photo booth and painting.
“We’ll have a Lego train display that’s huge,” Hicks said. “It takes up three eight-foot tables.”
Train Day will also feature live music, vendors and, of course, trains.
Temple’s train yard features vintage steam engines, sleeper cars, dining cars and railroad crossing signals.
Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased at templeparks.com. Tickets will not be available at the door.
“All tickets must be purchased in advance,” Hicks said.
Temple is a perfect place to celebrate trains and their contributions to America. After all, if it weren’t for trains, there wouldn’t be a Temple.
The Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway Company constructed Temple as a work camp while building a major rail project linking Fort Bend County south of Houston to Fort Worth. The camp quickly grew into a bustling railroad town and was named in honor of Bernard Moore Temple, chief engineer of the expansion project.
Hicks said National Train Day is an observance marking the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad on May 10, 1869, in Utah Territory, according to Justin Lambrecht, a spokesman for the National Railroad Museum.
A ceremonial 17.6-karat gold final spike was driven to connect the Central Pacific Railroad from Sacramento and the Union Pacific Railroad from Omaha. The original gold spike is on display at Stanford University.
Milam County events
The Milam County Railroad Museum, the Hearne Depot and the Rockdale I&GN Depot will mark National Train Day together with what they are calling a “Triple Header,” a term used when three locomotives are coupled together to pull a train.
During the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8, each of the museums will share its unique railroad displays and memorabilia.
At the I&GN Depot, located at 11 Main St. in Rockdale, patrons may hop aboard a Missouri Pacific Caboose and Dining Car. Rockdale officials will also unveil two new model displays, an “N” scale built by local resident Nolan Bland and a new “O” scale built by the Milam County Railroad Club.
The Milam County Railroad Museum, 233 E. Main St. in Cameron, will show off the “Old Town Cameron” replica built by local resident John Johnson. “Old Town Cameron” was recently featured on “The Texas Bucket List”.
The Hearne Depot, 139 W. Ninth St. in Hearne, will display a large “N” scale model and have a trackless train for the children to ride.