VFW Post 1820
special presentation
The second annual Presidential Banquet was held on Jan. 13 at VFW Post 1820 in Temple.
Presidential Certificates were awarded to several individuals with State Rep. Hugh Shine in attendance.
Shine said a prayer over the families in attendance and the meal that was served, and Sabrina Young gave out the certificates to each family.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all skill levels and mediums. For information call or text Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The guest speaker will be Jerry Evans, a photographer who will review how to identify different plants.
Those working toward Master Gardener or Master Naturalist certificates will receive one hour of credit for attending.
The meeting is open to the public.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Brunch will be provided by hostesses Sandy Boyd, Rhonda Smith and Melba McCullouch.
The guest speaker will be Tracey Brown, a member of the club and a Bell County Master Gardener, who will speak on how to create an herb spiral. The artistic design will be presented by Charlotte Elrod and the National Garden Report will be given by Sandy Boyd.
The meetings is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for February are: 2/ 1 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 2/6 Chat “N” Canasta, 2/7 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/10 TGIF, 2/11 Couples Night Out, 2/13 Bookworms, 2/14 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/15 Popcorn Bridge, 2/16 Meet & Greet, 2/17 Trailblazers, 2/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 2/21 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/22 Fun Lunch, 2/25 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 2/27 Well-Read Woman, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, and 2/28 Singing Bluebonnets.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.