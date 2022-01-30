For Temple residents Jimmy and Patty Phillips, decorating their garage has been as much of a puzzle as the decorations themselves.
To keep sane during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, the couple said, they regularly worked with her daughter and granddaughter to complete more than 100 puzzles.
“It just kind of got out of hand,” Patty Phillips said.
The couple, not wanting to break apart the puzzles after all their hard work, decided instead to glue them to poster boards and hang them up in their garage. The puzzles have since created a colorful collage of various scenes, some real and others drawings.
Patty Phillips said working on the puzzles has had its ups and downs, depending on the scenes pictured.
“Some of them were so much fun and you did not really want them to end, because it was such a cute puzzle,” Patty Phillips said. “And others were just so difficult to put together that you could just not stand them.”
Each puzzle took the family between 90 minutes and three hours to complete, depending on its size and complexity.
Patty Phillips said she mainly focused on doing puzzles with only 300 pieces since they could be completed in one sitting. She said she doesn’t like leaving puzzles on the table overnight and working on them for multiple days.
Only one puzzle completed by the family reached 1,000, which Patty Phillips said she would never do again.
Patty Phillips said finding puzzles that the family has not been easy. They have visited several stores, including the local Walmarts and Target.
Finding new puzzles might not be a problem for the couple anymore, with Patty Phillips saying she may soon stop putting them together. She said this is because the garage is almost been completely filled up and the pandemic has mostly died down.
“It is really colorful, with all different kind of puzzles,” Jimmy Phillips said of the garage. “But, we have just about run out of room in the garage.”
Jimmy Phillips, who mostly helped by hanging the puzzles, said the gallery has become somewhat of an attraction for neighbors.
“People would come by, and a lot of people walk around here, and sometimes I would have my garage doors open and they could see the walls,” Jimmy Phillips said. “They would ask, ‘What is that, are they photographs or paintings?’”