BELTON — A new exhibit at the Bell County Museum shines a light on African-American history. The exhibit, which opened Sept. 4, is titled “Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad”.
A special section, “Portraits of Progress: African American History in Bell County,” focuses on the life and accomplishments of African Americans in Bell County.
From 1830-1865, an estimated 100,000 people who were enslaved embarked on the journey to freedom. Occasionally, they were guided from one secret, safe location to the next by an ever-changing, clandestine group known as the Underground Railroad.
“Through Darkness to Light” photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales spent more than a decade researching “fugitive” people who were enslaved and the ways they escaped to freedom. While the unnumbered routes of the Underground Railroad encompassed countless square miles, the path Michna-Bales documented encompasses roughly 2,000 miles and is based off actual sites, cities, and places that freedom-seekers passed through during their journey.
“Portraits of Progress” is a collection of artifacts and photographs illustrating aspects of African American history in Bell County. The special exhibition was made possible by artifact loans from Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., Anita Reagan, Ron Reagan, and the Bell County Museum’s Bennett Curtis Collection.
Photographs of historic African American families, a Temple Dunbar High football, copies of Rev. Harrison’s articles in Jet magazine (1960s), and a copy of Walking with the Wind, signed by late the Rep. John Lewis will be on display.
“This is an important exhibition for our museum and the people of Bell County. Both the Underground Railroad and African American History in Bell County illustrate a broad narrative marked by struggle, pain, and hope. We are proud to partner with the African American community in Bell County to produce this exhibition, and hope it is a venue for constructive conversations,” Coleman Hampton, Bell County Museum executive director, said in a news release.
The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 17; admission is free. The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. For more information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.