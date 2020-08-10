1960 Cameron H.S. reunion
The C.H. Yoe High School Class of 1960 is looking for classmates. Please email, text, or call the following with your information to joyceeholmes@yahoo.com, 254-760-5920.
The 60th reunion is planned for Sept. 19 in Cameron.
