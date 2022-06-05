Women of all experience levels can learn and practice various open-air skills during the annual Women in the Outdoors event from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Hilliard Ranch east of Temple.
The educational outreach program is sponsored by the National Wild Turkey Federation and has been offered since 2001. The program wasn’t offered in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We had to take a break, but we are back,” event coordinator Monica Sobotka said. “We are ready to have a big event and have a lot of women come out to have fun with a purpose.”
This year’s program will offer 20 different classes in archery, active shooter awareness, basic handgun and shotgun skills, cowboy cooking, jumpstarting a Harley, self-defense, kayaking, and more.
Participants can sign up for four of the 20 classes and take two in the morning and two in the afternoon. Each class lasts an hour and a half.
The event costs $95 per person and includes all four classes, supplies, catered lunch, snacks, and water.
“Women in the outdoors is dedicated to providing interactive educational outdoor opportunities for women,” said Sobotka. “We teach the importance of responsible wildlife management. We want women to try new things.”
Donations also will be accepted to benefit Foster Love Bell County during the event. For every $5 they give, donors will receive a ticket to be entered in a drawing.
Sobotka has been coordinating Women in the Outdoors since its inception. She previously said some of the classes have been popular over the years.
“We always have our standard classes, which will be archery and your shooting sports, but kayaking is definitely always a big hit,” she said.
Sobotka said 80-100 women participate in Women in the Outdoors each year, and participants have until June 10 to register.
“When you’re a late signer, you do have to take what classes are available, but all the classes are really good classes, so no matter what you do, you’re going to take away something … and hopefully, the women will be stepping outside of their comfort zone and learn something new,” Sobotka said.
She said the program helps give women tools to become more confident. She said it’s important for women to learn outdoor skills because they are activities that can be shared with the family, and it’s an excellent opportunity to try new and different things.
“I think it’s things women need to know, as in how to handle a firearm and … take these activities and learn how to be stewards of the land, how to do things for your family,” she said.
All the classes are entry-level, and no prior experience is necessary, so participants shouldn’t be nervous to try something new. Sobotka said the reason she’s been coordinating Women in the Outdoors for so many years is to see women who show up at the event early in the morning to try something new.
“And then by 5:00 that afternoon, they have more confidence,” she said. “They find out they can do these things, whether it’s shooting a shotgun and hitting the orange clays out of the sky or learning how to handle a firearm or a kayak. They just have more confidence. And they can take what they learn, their confidence, and apply it to anything they want to do.”
All women 14 years of age or older are welcome to participate. However, young women aged 14 to 17 need to be accompanied by an adult, Sobotka said.
Registration for this year’s Women in the Outdoors event can be completed online at tinyurl.com/3ctrve56 or by calling Sobotka at 254-760-2784. More information is available on the group’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/witobellcounty.