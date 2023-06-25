On the Fourth of July at Crossroads Park, glam rock will once again raise its big-haired head.
“We’re all about 1980s rock,” said Paul Ross, lead singer and frontman for Hair Metal Giants. “Poison, Bon Jovi, Warrant, Firehouse, Ratt, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe — we’ll be playing songs by the bands you love to hear. And, of course, we will have on the leather, Spandex and animal-print outfits, and that really big hair.”
Hair Metal Giants will be the featured entertainment at the 25th annual H-E-B Fourth of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show. The band will crank up some “hair raising” sounds at 7 p.m., and the annual fireworks extravaganza will follow at 9:30 p.m.
“Temple is going to be a family friendly show so we will be playing our A-list,” Ross said. “We will play lots of fun songs to make you dance and move.”
While the band does encourage crowds to get up and dance, Temple city spokesperson Alli O’Connor encourages those attending the celebration to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
“Don’t forget the picnic basket,” O’Connor said. “You’ll want to get comfortable and watch a great rock band and the best fireworks show in Central Texas.”
According to Ross and JD DuPont, the band’s former drummer who now handles bookings through Black Hole Talent Management, today’s Hair Metal Giants has roots that go back to 2014.
“We played under a different name then, and we were a very different band,” DuPont said. “We played a lot of classic rock, pop and even some progressive country back then. We played just about everything, and it was hard to really define us.”
Ross said that prompted a big change in the band’s philosophy.
“We started thinking: ‘What really gets the crowd going and what really gets us performing at our best?’”
“When we played ‘80s rock, people had fun. They got up and they danced. Especially when we played hair metal.”
“We decided to be a tribute act, but instead of being a tribute to a specific band, we decided to be a tribute to the 1980s,” Ross said. “Sure, about 95 percent of what we play is hair metal, but we throw in some other ‘80s rock as well, such as Night Ranger, Journey and Prince songs that are heavy on guitar.”
In addition to Ross, who plays rhythm guitar and sings, Hair Metal Giants also features Jack Kittrell on lead guitar, Ken Carver on bass and Jungi Padilla on drums.
Padilla replaces DuPont, who is recovering from a runner’s injury.
“I love to run, and I was putting in three to five miles a day,” DuPont said. “But I blew my Achilles, and I’m about eight weeks into a six-month rehab.”
Now DuPont focuses on the business and production sides of the operation.
Hair Metal Giants shows have a unique feature: Giant screens on the side of the stage flash QR codes, and those attending the concert can access the codes through their cell phones. The link takes fans to a playlist where they can actually make requests.
“We have more than 100 songs in our catalog, and we usually play about 35 per show,” Ross said. “There’s a couple songs we like to do every time, but for the most part we can play a different show from night to night.”