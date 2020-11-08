Helping care for abused children locally by giving away purses, handbags and vacations is the goal of an upcoming virtual event.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas plans on holding a virtual Ladies Day prize drawing next Sunday, Nov. 15, to raise money for their Blue Envelope campaign. The nonprofit organization is based in Belton and helps with child abuse investigations.
Executive Director Michelle Carter said this virtual event being held over Facebook Live at 3 p.m., and is a replacement for the organization’s usual Designer Bag Bingo held annually.
“We obviously can’t have an event at Wildflower Country Club with 200 women at this time so we kind of transitioned into this virtual Ladies Day Raffle,” Carter said. “It is geared a little bit towards ladies because the previous event was as well.”
The organization’s Blue Envelope campaign helps provide specialized services including child friendly forensic interviews, trauma counseling, case investigations, family advocacy and support.
Carter said the prizes this year mainly center on women, as in previous years, with some prizes being held over from the group’s canceled Divine Desserts event earlier this year. She said the event had been canceled after being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.
Attendees purchasing tickets will be able to win prizes such as designer hand bags, purses, jewelry, perfume, sunglasses and Caribbean vacations.
Carter said the vacations will be valid to those who win them until the end of 2021, allowing the winners to wait out the ongoing pandemic. For those winning physical items, she said the organization will schedule a day for winners to do a drive through pickup to stay safe.
Carter said the organization has already seen many of its normal attendees sign up for the virtual event as well as many who have not participated before.
“We have been getting a pretty good response and it has picked up the past few days,” Carter said. “We have seen a lot of people who would have attended the event but we have also seen a few new people. That has been one of the only positive things about the virtual, that you are able to reach people more who wouldn’t have attended an event.”
Tickets to attend the event cost $10 each. Tickets for the prize drawings are $20 each or six for $100. Those interested in attending can register or look at the item catalogue at https://bit.ly/3oV46tU.