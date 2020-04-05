Songsmith Salado
The Songsmith Salado group has canceled its April meeting at the Salado Public Library due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Group leaders are investigating the possibility of meeting online.
While social distancing orders are in place, group members are encouraged to write songs.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is canceling its field trips due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information, contact Ilse Meier at 254-630-6760.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club, which usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, has put its meetings on hold due to the coronavirus.
Instead, the group will meet via the Zoom conferencing website. Those who wish to take part in online meetings are asked to email Lmeeker53@gmail.com and a link will be sent to join the group. The club is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association has canceled its meeting originally scheduled for Monday, April 6. The association’s Spring Conference has been rescheduled from April 7 to May 19 in Centerville.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has postponed all of its events until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
