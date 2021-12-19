Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently met on Dec. 11.
Marcy Carter Lovick, the Texas Society’s state regent, was the guest speaker.
Lovick spoke to the chapter about the importance of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and history concerning the tomb. The state regent also announced her proposed project for the support of the homeless and female veterans in need. The chapter made a donation to the project.
Conservation Committee Chair Ilene Miller announced the Betty Martin Chapter 2021 Conservation Recipient is Mary Ann Everett. Everett has devoted many hours to the community through the Boy Scouts Eagle Scout program, the Master Gardner Program and St. Mary’s School in Temple.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming club activities for December are: 12/20 Snack Time Maj Jongg, 12/27 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, 12/28 Singing Blue Bonnets.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton will resume regular meetings at noon Tuesdays at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton, starting Jan. 4.
Rotary Club of Temple South
The Rotary Club of Temple South will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
The meeting will include a surprise holiday program.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business opens at 7 a.m. for members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and the group also meets via Zoom online. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
John Birch Society
The We The People Chapter of the John Birch Society met Dec. 9 in Temple.
The group has announced that its twice monthly magazine, “The New American” will be available on newsstands soon in addition to subscriptions. The group’s website is jbs.org. Books, booklets, DVDS and pamphlets about the Constitution, government, world politics, and history are available at shopjbs.org.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Napoli’s Italian Bistro in downtown Belton.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel. There are no club dues or requirements to join.
The group will discuss upcoming trips, including a rail tour of Switzerland and a trip to Ireland and Scotland.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will hold a catered holiday meal on Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the welcome and buffet line will begin at 6:30 p.m. Members may bring a dessert to share. Holiday entertainment will be included in the program.
