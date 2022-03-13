Each year, the Tablerock Festival of Salado brings history to life with “Salado Legends,” an outdoor musical drama, and singers, actors, dancers and stage crew are needed to make this year’s production a success.
Auditions for this year’s production have been extended as more adult actors are needed.
A second round of auditions will take place 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. Those auditioning may attend either day. Auditions will be conducted by Director Thom Wilson at Tablerock’s amphitheater, located at 409 Royal St. in Salado. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed during auditions. Auditions and rehearsals are subject to change if CDC recommendations change.
Families are encouraged to audition and many local families have made participation in the production a tradition.
Singers should bring a tape and a tape player for their accompaniment; a CD player will be available.
Actors will give cold readings from a “Salado Legends” script.
Dancers need only list their experience.
Rehearsals, by scene, begin June 6 and are held 7-9:30 p.m. weekday evenings. Performances are scheduled for July 23, July 30 and Aug. 6.
Scholarships are available to college students and high school students graduating in May (or high school students taking college courses).
Tablerock is a volunteer theater; there is no compensation for cast or crew.
For questions regarding auditions, contact Thom Wilson at 254-899-5529. For questions about Tablerock, call 254-308-2200.