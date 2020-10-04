Altrusan of the Year
Altrusa International of Temple has announced that Debra Hicks of Temple was named the 2020 Altrusan of the Year during an awards luncheon Sept. 22 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Hicks is the 43rd recipient of this special award, which was established in 1978 to recognize women in the community for distinguished service and leadership.
Hicks became an Altrusan in 2009 and she has served in a variety of capacities and supported many projects over the years. She currently serves as club treasurer and has been a member of the board of directors since 2018. She also is serving as the foundation director for the Foundation Board.
Another volunteer service that Hicks has assumed is as a member of the board of directors for Neema Village, a nonprofit baby rescue in Arusha Tanzania. Hicks was presented with a $4,000 grant to the Neema Village by Altrusa at the close of the awards luncheon.
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Temple Founder Lions Club golf tournament
The Temple Founder Lions Club will hold its annual Don Gregory Memorial golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sammons Golf Links, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
A putting contest starts at 7:30 a.m. and tee time is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament will be a four-person scramble format.
The entry fee is $100 and includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Proceeds support Temple Founder Lions Club charities.
For information contact Craig Caddell at 254-760-3761.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group is also open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities for October include: a Chat N Canasta event on Oct. 5; the group’s monthly luncheon will take place Oct. 7; a TGIF event will be held Oct. 9; a Couples Night Out is planned Oct. 10; the Bookworms group will meet Oct. 12; the Bluebonnets will meet and a Tuesday Canasta event will be held Oct. 13; a Meet and Greet coffee event will take place Oct. 15; the Trailblazers group will meet Oct. 16; a Monday Canasta session will be held Oct. 19; the group will meet for Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg Oct. 20; an Exploring Wines event will be held Oct. 24; the Bluebonnets will meet and a Valentine Bridge session will be held Oct. 27; and a Fun Lunch event will take place Oct. 28.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The speaker for Oct. 15 will be Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Bell Extension Education Association
The mission of the Texas Extension Education Association, Inc. is to work with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to strengthen and enrich families through educational programs, leadership development, and community service. The Bell Extension Education Association is comprised of three clubs: Leedale, Tanglefoot and Tejas. For more information about the clubs, location and meeting times, call the Texas A&M AgriLife office at 254-933-5305.
Even though the clubs have not been able to meet, the work of the clubs has been ongoing, including the annual awarding of scholarships to graduating 4-H members. This year four scholarships were awarded.
The recipients were:
Madison Brinkman of Belton, daughter of Gerald and Shellie Rabroker. She showed steers for 10 years and participated in livestock judging for six years. She is attending Blinn College.
Allison Brinkman of Belton, daughter of Gerald and Shellie Rabroker. As a 4-H member, she has exhibited market steers for nine years and competed in judging for six years. She is attending Blinn College.
Connor Payne started 4-H as a Clover Kid. He participated in wood working and blacksmithing as well as raising steers, lambs and goats. He is attending Texas Tech studying computer information systems with a minor in agribusiness.
Emma Ranly is majoring in education at Sam Houston State. Emma is the daughter of Gary and Stephanie Ranly. She participated in 4-H for 10 years, showing rabbits, steers, turkeys and broilers. She was a Bell County 4-H Ambassador and received the Gold Star Award for involvement in 4-H and community service. She also received one of the District 8 scholarships.
A BEEA meeting is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at the Texas A&M Agrilife office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. To abide by COVID-19 protocols, only three members are asked to attend from each of the three clubs. The three individual clubs may meet in October following the recommendations for wearing masks and social distancing. Information will be shared in the near future about where the meetings will be held.
Central Texas Tea Party election rally
The Central Texas Tea Party will hold an election rally 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The guest speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Allen West, chairman of the Republic Party of Texas. Other speakers will include U.S. Rep. John Carter, state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, state Rep. Brad Buckley and state Rep. Hugh Shine.
Those who attend are encouraged to where MAGA hats; red, white and blue attire; and patriotic face paint.
