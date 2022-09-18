The sound of clashing metal could be heard throughout Harris Community Center in Belton on Wednesday as local children participated in a classic sport — fencing.
Seven children, along with their parents and coach, gathered in one of the community center’s rooms dressed up in white vests and fencing helmets. The children took turns dueling each other, trying to score points and improve their swordplay.
The gathering is a part of Swordplay Recreational Fencing, a local club that opened its second weekly night of practices in Belton earlier this year.
Jo Tye, the club’s coach, said that she focuses more on the education of her students instead of the competitive side of the sport.
Unlike larger clubs in bigger cities, the local club uses older equipment instead of those equipped for electronic registration needed in competitive environments.
“We are a recreational class, not a competitive class, so we don’t have to deal with all of the electric (equipment),” Tye said. “A lot of kids around here can’t afford that because it is an expensive sport.”
Tye said she teaches respect, honor and tradition in her classes. She said this shows up when students record when they hit their opponents, relying on an honor system, as the club doesn’t have the electronic equipment to automatically register hits.
The club, which started in Harker Heights, holds practices once a week on different days for the two locations.
Tye said the club’s original group, which meets at the Harker Heights Community Center, has more than two dozen members currently, meeting each Thursday of the month. She said that some were not able to make it to Thursday practices, prompting her to open a second gathering in Belton on Wednesdays.
Ryan Anderson, 14, said he and his younger brother originally asked their parents to do fencing as a joke because they didn’t think it would be held in Bell County.
Anderson said it was only two months ago that his mother found out about the club and brought the two to practice.
A former football player, Anderson said he has enjoyed fencing despite its differences.
“Out of all the sports I play, I think fencing is my favorite,” Anderson said. “It is not as physical, but it is physical. And (there are) swords.”
Fencing has grown within Anderson’s family, with even his younger sister deciding to join after seeing her two brothers practice.
Tye said that the group is always welcoming of new members, with anyone of any age able to join. She said she looks more at the skill of her students, with some children able to beat adults due to their talent.
Registration for the Belton practice, which includes equipment rentals, can be done during practice at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., at a cost of $50 per month. For information call 254-933-5860.