The annual Caring Ball is an opportunity for community members to come together for an elegant evening of dining, dancing and supporting a worthwhile cause.
The 26th annual fundraiser for the Temple Community Clinic will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s Caring Ball will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a wine tasting for all guests, supported by Clinton Harwell of Pignetti’s. After an official welcome at 7:30 p.m., dinner will be served by Classic Events at 8 p.m. Music and dancing will be provided by Motion.
A live auction will begin at 9 p.m., conducted by Trey Gallaway, co-founder of Central Texas Auction Services. Guests can also place bids during the silent auction, which will close at 10:30 p.m. The ball will wrap up at midnight.
Reservations for the Caring Ball can be made online through Jan. 25 at caringball.com.
The Caring Ball is the clinic’s primary fundraiser and supports its mission of being a resource for wellness, education and health services to qualified residents of Bell County. Throughout the event, there will be additional opportunities to support the clinic, including future experiences guests can purchase tickets for, and balloons on sale to help pay for specific clinic services.
Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic, said support for the clinic is still crucial because healthcare gaps still exist today.
“No matter all the changes that have happened, unfortunately people are still falling through the cracks and unable to obtain healthcare,” she said. “And so our clinic, that’s our primary purpose is to provide healthcare, and then most recently we’ve focused more on health education.”
The clinic sponsors Living Well in Bell, a lecture series that began in November and focuses on education and overall community health.
Proceeds from the 2019 Caring Ball made up 43 percent of the clinic’s total financial support from the community. Last year’s Caring Ball raised more than $150,000 which helped support the clinics many services, including cardiology, dental, dermatology, general family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, optometry, podiatry, women’s health, social work and mental health.
“And because we’ve added mental health, we’ve added a social worker to help, - not only from the healthcare standpoint, but to link our patients to additional community resources,” Woytek said. “So we’ve heavily vested in those collaborations.”
She said one of the goals for 2020 is to not only continue providing quality care, but to continue to push for education and wellness. Woytek said because the social work aspect is still so new, they want to continue to grow those collaborations that will focus on overall health and wellness in patients.
Priscilla Bechtel, communication coordinator and VISTA worker for the clinic, said she has seen the community’s support benefit the clinic with more people volunteering and participating in Living Well in Bell. She said participation in the lecture series has grown exponentially, and people are able to ask about the clinic while there.
“So being able to be at that event and say ‘This is the clinic, this is what they offer.’ And hearing people say ‘I need to check that out,” Bechtel said.
“So I think it’s all these items that are drawing awareness to the clinic and what we are actually doing in the community,” Woytek added.
She said the clinic is a community-born project, and that the community comes together to sustain and support a worthwhile project like it year after year is amazing. Woytek said the Caring Ball, while always fun, has also become a tradition.
“It is the way we raise money, but it is a community tradition,” she said. “And we look forward to putting it on every year.”
Woytek said people get excited that the ball is so close to Valentine’s day, and it’s a great date night event.
“I think it’s been going on so long frankly, that people just know in February that this is one of the premier, black-tie events in Temple, and they’re just excited to come,” she said.