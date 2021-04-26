Graduate school acceptance
Tori Porubsky of Temple a 2020 graduate of Texas A&M University has been accepted into The Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and BioMedical Sciences in College Station. She will be in the 2025 graduating class.
College honors
Angelo State University in San Angelo announced its 2020 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll to include Tre’Darius Colbert of Temple and Samuel Moore, both of Temple and Mykayla Stroud of Holland.
Eva Sykes of Fort Hood has been named a Distinguished Military Student at the University of North Georgia cadets in Dahlonega, Ga.
Angel Trujillo of Temple, in the School of Health Professions at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., has been included its honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester.
The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List to include: Angelea Lance of Nolanville and Catherine Hill of Kempner.
Emerson College’s Deans List for fall 2020 semester to include Gauge Wiley of Belton. Major - Media Arts Production Class of 2021.