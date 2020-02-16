A fundraising brunch for Temple Children’s Museum will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Chapel at Caliber Oak, 5235 Royal St. in Salado.
The Bubbly Bistro Brunch will offer live entertainment, edibles, and a selection of bubbly combinations. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased by texting 254-760-1590 or emailing denisecaliber@gmail.com.
Chonie Pischinger, board member and brunch committee member, said the come-and-go event is a mini-fundraiser, with the main purpose being to provide people with more information about Temple Children’s Museum, to release the calendar of upcoming events, and to announce new developments for the museum.
Pischinger said they decided on a brunch fundraiser because it was something they hadn’t done before.
“We picked a Sunday to have it, and we thought that would be appropriate for the date,” she said. “There are so many activities that are going on this time of year on Saturdays, and we thought a Sunday brunch would be something that would be different that people would enjoy.”
She said Chapel at Caliber Oak is owned by one of the museum’s board members who offered the use of the facility.
“And we thought that would be a perfect kind of event for that venue,” she said.
Pischinger said board members will make a big announcement regarding the future of the museum during the event. The new development will allow Temple Children’s Museum to find new ways to continue serving the children and community of Central Texas.
“It’s going to be a relaxing afternoon in a beautiful historic setting,” she said.
Pischinger said it will be an opportunity for people to get to know the board and learn more about the museum while enjoying some good food, bubbly, music and good conversation.