Football camp

Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck celebrates after a one of the children catches the ball during a drill at the free Youth NFL Football ProCamp at Fort Hood. The camp was hosted at Fort Hood after the Fort Hood Exchange and Commissary won a contest selling more Procter & Gamble products than any other installation in the continental U.S. over the course of three months.

 Blair Dupre/Fort Hood Sentinel

