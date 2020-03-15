BELTON — On Tuesday, March 24, the College of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will present “The Universal Series: The StepCrew” at 7:30 p.m. inside the Baugh Performance Hall of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton. Tickets are available through the box office.
The StepCrew brings together three styles of dance: Ottawa Valley stepdance, Irish stepdance, and tap. The cast will take the audience on a dance journey as champions in their respective forms and the audience will have the opportunity to explore the similarities and differences of each style.
“In addition to dancing, the StepCrew boasts three world-class fiddlers backed by a five-piece ensemble comprised of some of the most talented and respected musicians working in Celtic music,” James Stafford, director of marketing and public relations for UMHB, said in a news release.
Tickets for adults cost $20. Tickets for seniors and children age 5 and older cost $10. Children younger than age 5 may attend for free. Tickets for UMHB students and alumni cost $5. UMHB students, staff and faculty may pick up complimentary tickets at the box office in the lobby of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center. Ticket office hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
This event qualifies as a Fine Arts Experience credit for UMHB students. The Fine Arts Experience program is designed to help students gain an appreciation for the fine arts in many forms during their time on campus. To this end, students are required to attend at least one designated Fine Arts Experience event each semester.
For information call 254-295-5999 or email pac@umhb.edu.