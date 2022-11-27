Lions Club fills the boat

Members of the Temple Breakfast Lions Club recently participated in a “fill the boat” food drive for the Central Texas Food For Families program. Pictured in the back row holding the banner are Andi Wilkey, left, and Larry Wilkey; and pictured in front of the boat are Lisle Meeker, left, television reporter Chantel Ropp, center, and Marilyn Wilson.

 Courtesy photo

Newcomers Club