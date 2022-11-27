Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming club activities include: 11/28 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 12/5 Chat ‘N’ Canasta, 12/7 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 12/9 TGIF, 12/10 Couples Night Out, 12/12 Bookworms, 12/15 Meet & Greet, 12/16 Trailblazers, 12/19 Knit & Crochet and Snack time Mah Jongg, 12/20 Bunco, 12/26 WellRead women and Monday Canasta, and 12/28 Fun Lunch.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers. The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meet at noon Tuesdays at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
New member Rotarians Kimberly Cables from the Belton Journal and Debbie Smith from the Belton Police Department will present the program.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The agenda will include a short business meeting, speaker and brunch provided by members.
Vice President Amy McCray will present “A Whole Other Thing for Your Kids to be Picky About: All About Foraging Local Edible.”
Jane Vancil will present the horticulture exhibit and hostesses are Nancy Mc Bride, Amy Mc Cray and Ann Lesmeister.
The meeting is open to the public and the club is open the gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
