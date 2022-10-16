FORT HOOD — The weekend was filled with fun times, good food and great music during the Salute to Our Military event at Hood Stadium Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
The celebration began with a carnival in the Hood Stadium parking lot on Sept. 29 where there were plenty of rides, games and food to enjoy. The night ended with performances by Aaron Tippin and former Rascal Flatts lead singer, Gary LeVox.
“It’s just a privilege to be here tonight – to be amongst each and every one of you our families and all of our soldiers. Thank you for all that you do,” LeVox said to the crowd during his performance. “If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be able to be here tonight doing this so God bless you all.”
On Friday night, visitors were invited back for more carnival fun and were treated to performances by The Surfers and Flo Rida.
Florida native, Spc. Andrew Patel, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, had never seen Flo Rida perform before and was excited to see him for the first time live at the family friendly event.
“It’s good family bonding time… all the people I work with are here. We get to come out (and) hang out, have a drink and have fun,” Patel said about why the event is important.
On Saturday, after enjoying the carnival rides and games, visitors were invited to listen to the bands White Denim and Blue October as they wrapped up the three-day-long celebration.
Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed, USAA Training With Industry Fellow San Antonio, traveled to Fort Hood where she had the unique experience of watching her cousin Matt Noveskey perform as the bass guitarist for Blue October.
“I’ve always wanted to see my cousin perform in concert. This is the first time he has played in an area where I was stationed. I haven’t connected with him in years and it was so fun to see him on stage,” she said. “I love Blue October because their music is so authentic and transparent. You can really relate to their lyrics.”
Military spouse Faith Gray has a special place in her heart for Blue October.
“My mom gave me up at 13 and my aunt and uncle... became my legal guardians. I was a beyond rebellious teenager and got into a lot of trouble. I began using drugs, recreational at first, then soon developed an addiction that ultimately landed me in rehab,” Gray explained.
With support from her aunt she went to rehab and on the way there Blue October’s song “Hate Me” came on the radio.
“I bawled my eyes out and was overcome with such a weighted feeling that I knew I had to change. I was 19-years-old. Now I’m 30 and have been sober for 11 years,” she said. “October 1st was the anniversary date of my sobriety and being able to see (Blue October) with my kids by my side was something I’ll never forget. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have had the chance to be a mother let alone a wife.”