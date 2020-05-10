Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday, May 19, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Dwayne Stovall, a former U.S. Senate candidate. The topic will be “COVID vs. the Constitution”.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, which usually meets the second Tuesday of each month, has put meetings on hold due to the coronavirus.
For information contact President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit BetaSigmaPhi.org/History.php.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While all activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com. For information on future activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club, which usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, has put its meetings on hold due to the coronavirus.
Instead, the group will meet via the Zoom conferencing website. Those who wish to take part in online meetings are asked to email Lmeeker53@gmail.com and a link will be sent to join the group. The club is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays via Zoom.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
