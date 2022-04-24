The Belton Turtle Festival will return slow and steady this year after a three year break due to COVID-19.
The Belton Kiwanis Club, which hosts the festival, announced that the event will return this year on April 30. This will be the 13th time the event has been held, and the first time since 2019.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Yettie Polk Park in Belton, 101 S. Davis St.
Rhonda Hershey, president of the club and coordinator of the festival, said the group is happy to have the event return.
“We haven’t had a turtle festival since COVID, so we are slowly kind of getting back into it,” Hershey said.
This year, Hershey said the event would be a bit smaller than normal but will still feature its two major — turtle related — events.
The first themed event is the festival’s live turtle races, where turtle owners bring their pets to race against others in their size category. Hershey said the group has divided the animals by size to make the competition fair.
Hershey said each category’s winners will receive a trophy, with the winning turtles competing in one final race against each other.
The festival will also feature a rubber turtle race along Nolan Creek, where attendees “adopt” rubber turtles and watch as a large amount of them float down the creek.
Festival attendees watch the turtles, hoping to have adopted the one that reaches the finish line first. Hershey said the winning turtle’s owner will receive $500.
Event organizers have invited a variety of vendors and non-profits to the festival, with various games and activities being set up in the park.
“Our main thing is that it’s possible for families to come out and not spend a penny … we do not charge to do the activities” Hershey said.
While the festival did not take place last year, the club did host a Turtle Trot instead. Hershey said she had hoped to host the trot alongside the festival this year but was unable to because of another race going on in Belton.
Hershey said she hopes to regrow the festival to its original size in the coming years if there is enough interest.