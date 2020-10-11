SALADO — Instead of holding its traditional Oktoberfest activities this year, Barrow Brewing Co. will switch to a more mobile option — bicycles.
The brewery recently announced that it had canceled its normal events for Oktoberfest due to coronavirus concerns, instead turning toward a casual biking event. This new event — Volks Ride — will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, and aims to raise money for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department through ticket sales.
Barrow co-owner KD Hill said she wanted to put the event on to help the fire department.
“They have had to cancel every single one of their fundraising events this year, so it is really important as a fundraising opportunity,” Hill said. “The Volks Ride was originally planned to be a part of the Oktoberfest activities but we had to cancel Oktoberfest. But, we thought that the (bike ride) could still happen with a socially distanced start.”
The event will start between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with participants given a suggested time to start to allow for more socially distanced riding.
Participants signing up for the event can choose between three separate ride lengths that vary between 16 miles, 50 kilometers and 100 kilometers.
The routes will have two aid stations that will hand out water and snacks to riders.
“People can really do the Volks Ride anywhere and just participate in the fundraising aspect of it,” Hill said. “(The routes) are on both the East and West sides of Salado.”
Hill said each of the tickets, no matter the length chosen, will cost $50. She said the registration is covering the minimal cost of the event, with as much money as possible going to the fire department.
Each registered participant will receive a T-shirt, a drink token and a pretzel. Hill said she expects those who participate in the race, and feel safe, will come back to the brewery and use their tokens on any of the brewery’s flagship beers, which include its Oktoberfest beer.
Hill said the members of the fire department have been grateful for the support and have donated some supplies from when the department used to host bicycle rides in previous years. She said the event has received more support than expected and she hopes to host it annually.
Those interested in attending can sign up online though https://bit.ly/3lr8wWK. Online registration ends Tuesday and same-day registration will be available on site.
Parking will also be available to attendees at the First Baptist Church of Salado, Pace Park and the Salado Methodist Devotional church.