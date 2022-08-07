Some legends never die. That’s certainly true of Grace Jones (1920-2008), the legendary Salado haut-couture doyenne who reigned over Texas fashionistas from 1962 to 2000.
Jones understood fashion marketing and serving high-end customers so well that it put Salado on the map.
Author of the authorized biography of Jones, Austin fashion designer Mary Margaret Quadlander has revised her 2012 self-published tome, added more photos (including some never-before published) and emphasized different aspects of Jones’ life.
Quadlander will be at Precious Memories Florist, 1404 S. 31st St., Friday, Aug. 19, and on Friday, Sept. 16, both days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sign books and greet visitors. The store will also display some of the fashions sold from Grace’s shop.
Quadlander said she believes she discovered Jones’ secret: “Selling clothes was her way of having a conversation with people. It was her way of meeting people on all different levels.”
She was among the few to whom Jones revealed her memories and innermost thoughts in her waning years. Her rewritten book, also self-published, provides a more comprehensive, less gossipy narrative. The result is a story peppered with equal parts of marketing savvy, celebrity and Texas mythology.
The author adds more details to Grace’s World War II service, first as a civilian pilot with the Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASPs) and peripatetic military wife, then her career in New York’s tony fashion parlors where she learned “the rag trade.”
By the time Interstate 35 was under construction through Bell County, Jones opened her eponymous shop in a former hewn-rock bank building in downtown Salado.
Only a few salons in the country attained the cache of Grace’s Salado establishment - and all were in much larger cities. The catalog of designers she represented was a veritable who-was-who of mid-century fashion giants: Geoffrey Beene, Lagerfield, Valentino, Ungaro, Louis Feraud, Christian Lacroix and Dior.
Her coterie of customers was equally impressive: Lady Bird Johnson and her daughters as well as her press secretary, Liz Carpenter; retailer extraordinaire Stanley Marcus; actresses Greer Garson, Loretta Young and Gene Tierney; humor columnist Erma Bombeck; and several wives of crooner Vic Damone.
The rich and powerful may have come for the dresses, but they stayed for the friendship and personal attention. Her innate sense of taste and style earned admiration on New York and European runways. She brought it all home to Bell County, where the famous and nearly famous shopped.
Her parties were elegant, her friends powerful and her secrets well-hidden behind a veneer of refinement and influence.
Few of her customers knew about Willy Grace Rosanky, born in Waelder, the daughter of a quick-tempered rancher with a penchant for gambling and his compliant wife. Jones’ life in some respects was the stuff of a country song: two failed marriages, the deaths of twins and submerged family scandals.
Jones – and by extension biographer Quadlander — preferred to emphasize her New York high-fashion modeling career, her marketing and self-promotion genius and her exploits during World War II.