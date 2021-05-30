Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission is asking for help in identifying all Bell County Cemeteries, according to Chairwoman Nancy Kelsey. Kelsey said that a cemetery could be just one or two graves on private property that have not yet been brought to the attention of the BCHC.
“There has to be cemeteries in Bell County we don’t know about so we are vigorously searching and would appreciate any information about those abandoned or neglected graves from days gone by,” Kelsey said.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court.
The group meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
For information about the BCHC, providing information about abandoned or neglected cemeteries, or becoming a member, contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
Hope Lutheran Memorial Park Association
The Hope Lutheran Memorial Park Association will have its annual meeting 4 p.m. today in the cemetery pavilion.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and invite new members. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees — not just teachers and administrators. This includes secretaries, teacher assistants, janitors, cafeteria employees, maintenance department, and transportation department employees.
For more information and/or a registration form contact the membership chair at missusa78@aol.com.
New members are asked to mail completed forms with $45, which covers $35 state and $10 local dues to 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502.
Members are reminded that an Executive Board Retreat will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 at Belton ISD’s Big Red Room. All committee members are asked to be present at noon to take committee photos for the 2021-2022 yearbook.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton the group is now meeting at 1st St. Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The next meeting will be June 3. The meeting also will be available on the online Zoom platform.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the club. Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.