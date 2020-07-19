Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional series about local museums.
Model trains, telegraph machines and old bells, all only able to be seen now and not touched.
That is the case for all the exhibits at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, which have now been roped off or marked with signs telling visitors to not touch. This change from interactive exhibits to an only visual museum comes as a response to the coronavirus and the need to socially distance.
Curator Angela McLeaf said this change by museums to mostly non-interactive exhibits come in stark contrast to criticism museums have gotten in recent years.
“The communications room, which I spent about a year developing to be interactive, all had to be covered,” McLeaf said. “Museums have been criticized for so long for being the look and don’t touch kind of thing. So a lot of us (curators) have been really working to get things to do (in exhibits).”
The museum, which is located in Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza at 315 W. Ave. B, is owned by the city and has been following both state and local guidelines to keep residents safe.
Museum officials said they are currently limiting the number of people able to be in the museum at once, while also having arranged the exhibits to allow for more guided experiences. The museum has also provided hand sanitizer throughout the facility, as well as installing clear shields and requiring only card based transactions at their gift shop.
The museum has seen a steep decline in the number of visitors this year compared to last year, with more than 800 visitors in June last year and only 327 this year.
One cause of this steep decline could be attributed to the lack of tours at the museum since the virus initially started to spread. Museum officials said they had canceled all of the tours that had been scheduled, opting not to schedule any more for the foreseeable future as well.
Museum manager Mike Hicks said the city is not opposed to scheduling more tours as long as all the needed distancing guidelines could be met.
The museum currently only has one exhibit on display in its space, “After Promontory: 150 Years of Transcontinental railroading”.
After Promontory looks at the past 150 years of railroads, and their affect on the country, since the joining of the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads in 1869. The exhibit was introduced on June 1 and will continue to be on display until Sept. 30.
Hicks said the museum currently has exhibits until 2022 scheduled, with the next exhibit starting on Oct. 21 with, “Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons”.
The museum will also be holding the second of its four Summer Virtual Scavenger Hunts on Monday, following the first two weeks ago.
The scavenger hunt sends participants into downtown Temple over a two-week period to find buildings shown in a provided photo and replicate it. Participants, which can enter the contest through the museum’s Facebook page, also have a chance to win a prize.
The museum’s Family Day, which was suspended back in March, is scheduled to resume again Aug. 1.
“In the past, Family Day has been a very interactive type event for kids and families,” Hicks said. “We are adjusting to a hybrid based event to promote safety of everyone by eliminating direct repeated contact.”
Future events at the museum will gradually need to be evaluated, Hicks said.