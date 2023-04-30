Diana Zaremba has been named the 2023 Altrusan of the Year according to Dr. Patsy Sulak, chairman of the planning committee and awards program, during an awards luncheon held last Tuesday at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple.
The special Altrusan of the Year Award was first established in 1978 to recognize deserving women volunteers in the community. Eight women were honored over the next eight years. The award was subsequently changed to recognize a deserving Altrusan for their leadership and involvement in the Altrusa club and the community. The Award is voted on by Altrusa members and is a once-in-a-lifetime award. The results of the balloting are kept secret until the annual awards luncheon.
Zaremba, who has been a member of Altrusa International of Temple since 2016, is the 46th woman to be honored with the award for her leadership and service.
In letters of nomination, club members emphasized her strong involvement in many projects, including the Taste of the Holidays annual fundraiser.
Altrusa member Susan Dawson commented that “one of the things Diana is best known for is being the Taste of the Holidays Chair for both 2020 and 2021 during the COVID pandemic.” Both years, the event was held virtually and still was a successful fundraiser for both scholarships and funding all the upcoming club projects for the next two years.
In her letter of nomination, Debbie Fendrick noted that Zaremba is currently the administrator for Days for Girls, an international project which Altrusans support. She also has been active in the club project to collect and donate 10,000 books this year to promote literacy, one of Altrusa’s ongoing projects.
Sherri Woytek, Executive Director of Temple Community Clinic and an Altrusan, highlighted Zaremba’s volunteer work at the clinic and her volunteer efforts with the Caring Ball, the annual fundraiser for the clinic, as other reasons that Zaremba should be recognized. In 2023, Zaremba was named Distinguished Volunteer of the Year by the clinic’s board.
Zaremba’s other notable community involvement includes her work with area food banks, her outreach work at St. Vincent de Paul, and service and involvement at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple.
During the luncheon, Linda Moore presented a brief overview of the history of the award and past Altrusans of the Year who were present also were recognized. The program also included tributes from Kathy Calhoun, a Wilsonart co-worker, Amanda Ransom, Zaremba’s daughter, and Patsy Sulak, her Altrusa sponsor.
The club presented Zaremba with a bouquet, a plaque and a $100 donation to the charity of her choice. She was called on for comments, before President Tara Stafford closed the meeting with final remarks and the Altrusa Benediction.