More than 160 Rotarians from around Central Texas will be in Temple on June 26 for the installation of a local chapter member as the District 5870 governor.
Beverly Luedke, a Belton resident and a member of the Rotary Club of Temple-South, will formally be sworn-in to office during a ceremony at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center.
“I’m looking forward to the event,” Luedke said this week. “Rotary is a huge part of my life, and I look forward to serving the district and its clubs.”
Luedke plans to hit the ground running once she begins her one-year term in July.
“I plan on visiting every district club within four months,” she said. “It’s a large district — there will be 58 stops.”
District 5870 stretches north to Itasca, east to Fairfield, west to Marble Falls and south all the way to Yoakum.
Luedke, a retired physical therapist who practiced at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple as well as in Rosebud, Clifton, Groesbeck and Rockdale, joined Rotary in 2006 to be a “mover and shaker.”
“There’s a difference between being a Rotary member and being a Rotarian,” she said. “I became a ‘Rotarian’ in 2010 after visiting Mexico to deliver wheelchairs to people who had been confined to a single room for years. It opened the world for them, and it forever changed my life.”
In 2012, Luedke took a similar trip to a remote region in Peru. Again, the mission was to deliver wheelchairs.
“These people were very isolated and extremely poor,” she said. “We made a difference, and that’s why I’m in Rotary.”
Luedke’s Rotary missions have continued — she has helped deliver polio vaccines to poverty-stricken residents of India and other locations.
“Rotarians have led the charge against polio since 1985,” she said. “With the help of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, we have raised more than $1 billion dollars to fight this crippling disease globally.”
Luedke has served as Temple South president and has held numerous offices and committee positions on the local and district level.
She will be the third member of a Temple Rotary club to serve as governor in the district’s long history. The other two were Harry Macy Jr. and Tom Chamberlain.
“I’m definitely in good company,” she said.
Luedke was nominated for governor in 2019, then served as governor-elect for a year. She has attended training in Boise and Kansas City.
“I was supposed to go to Houston for additional training, but the live visits were canceled because of the pandemic,” she said. “We did Zoom meetings instead, and I’m pretty much Zoomed out. I’m ready to hit the road and serve my district.”