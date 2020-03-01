Little River Basin Master Gardeners plant sale
The Little River Basin Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Milam County Youth Expo building, 301 S. Houston Ave. in Cameron.
The sale will include bedding plants, roses, and native plants which required less watering. Experts will be available to discuss plant needs and also will provide short educational presentations. Payment options at the sale will include credit, debit, cash and checks. The group will have a limited number of wagons available for shoppers; bringing your own wagon is advised.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon on Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple. Mary Black Pearson, executive director of development and marketing at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, will present an update on the CAC.
Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group will hold its Fine China luncheon and fundraiser Thursday, March 26, in the Blue Heron room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The guest speaker will be State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.
There will be 26 decorated tables to view at the event with gift certificates given to first, second and third places. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. after judging is complete. The luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m. with Lynette Jones of McCain’s Café and Bakery providing the food.
Tickets are now available for the event and may be ordered before March 20 by mailing a $30 check to S.A.R.W., PAC, P.O. Box 373, Salado, TX 76571.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward funding civic, educational, and political campaigns. For information contact Dorothy Dentry at ddentry13@gmail.com or 254-760-2456.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet Monday in the Bell County Extension meeting room at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:45 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The Tejas Club will be the host club.
Two delegates and three alternates will be elected at the meeting for the District Spring Conference which will be held April 7 in Centerville. Coins for Friendship and Dollars for Scholars are due to the county treasurer.
Final plans will be discussed for the BEEA 15th annual Luncheon with Style. This year’s theme is the “Roaring 20s”. The event will take place March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion with doors opening at 10 a.m. and lunch served at 11 a.m. Entertainment will be provided by the hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s. Tickets cost $20 each and are available from any BEEA member or at the Extension office in Belton. Funds raised from the event will support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Club members usually start gathering at 7 a.m. for breakfast and socializing.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group events.
The group will meet for Chat N’ Canasta on Monday; the group’s monthly luncheon and popcorn bridge will take place Wednesday; the Bookworms group will meet March 9; the Singing Bluebonnets will meet and Tuesday Canasta will be held March 10; a TGIF lunch will take place March 13; a Couples Night Out will be held March 14; and Monday Canasta will be held March 16.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the City Federation of Women’s Clubs clubhouse, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Peggy Cathy from the Waco Iris Society will give a presentation on growing and caring for irises.
The meeting is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Dorris Fortson, co-founder of Neema Village in Arusha, Tanzania, with her husband, Michael, will review her latest book, “Roy, the Little Red Tractor”. Fortson has rewritten several children’s books and Edgar Ortin, a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, illustrated this book.
Those who attend may bring their lunch and the Literacy Council will provide drinks. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Book review at the CAC
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center is presenting professional book reviewers and storytellers throughout the year as part of its humanities programs at the CAC, in the tradition of the Review Club. All guests are welcomed to attend the series of events throughout the year. Reviews are held 2 p.m. in a CAC ballroom, followed by refreshments. The next book review is March 3 with Susan Boone. Boone will review “Learning to See” by Elise Hooper.
“Learning to See” is a historical novel about Dorothea Lange, the pioneering documentary photographer who captured iconic images of the Great Depression and the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Individual tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, please call 254-773-9926.
Submission guidelines: Club new items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501.