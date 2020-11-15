Temple resident Meaghan Hurn hopes to brighten up the lives of deployed U.S. troops. Hurn, along with several others in her neighborhood, has been creating and sending care packages to soldiers through the Soldiers’ Angels program.
Hurn said she started the project at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the project gave her a way to fend off the negative feelings brought on by the pandemic while also doing something positive for troops serving overseas.
“Most of my family is Marine Corps so I fully understand being deployed, being lonely and being out there without really having family or friends around,” Hurn said.
Hurn said she has helped put together and ship about 105 boxes, including the four she has now.
Each of the boxes are somewhat customized, Hurn said, with different foods or supplies based on a soldier’s preference and where they are serving.
For those serving in hot environments, such as the Middle East, she said she puts foot powder in, but includes hot sauce for those serving on a ship.
Hurn, who owns a publishing company, said she also includes books for soldiers that are light reads and will cheer them up. Each box also includes a personal message from Hurn.
She said many of those who have received a box were not expecting anything and contacted her to say thanks.
As someone from a military family, Hurn said she has an idea of what it means to get these gifts from a stranger while serving.
“I needed something that made me happy and giving back and making somebody else’s day on the other side of the world who is having a bad day made me happy,” Hurn said. “I had worked with Soldiers’ Angels before, but got busy with life again, but things calmed back down so I got back into it. It is an easy decision.”
Hurn said she has encouraged more people to help give back to veterans by participating in the program.
For information about participating in the program visit soldiersangels.org.