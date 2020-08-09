Tiffany Schreiner has been teaching a myriad of yoga courses for over 25 years.
“Everything from chair yoga to hot yoga to kids yoga ... you name it,” Schreiner said.
Although the Salado-based instructor is primarily based out of The Well — an eclectic shop and studio, which features local Central Texas artists just off Main Street — she emphasized how they also have been offering virtual yoga sessions.
“Because of the pandemic, we’ve mostly gone virtual,” she said. “Sometimes we will do a live Zoom class, but we found that a YouTube link is just easier. It’s pre-recorded, uploaded and it’s there waiting for them.”
Although their Zoom courses have been on pause for about three weeks, Schreiner said they are planning to resume those courses over the video communications software after Labor Day Weekend.
However, The Well — 8 Rock Creek Drive — is still offering their smaller and private in-person classes in the meantime.
“We still have our weekly classes,” Schreiner said. “But every now and then I’ll have somebody come through, who wants to do a month-long series at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. … So we work them in and can custom tailor the sessions for that customer.”
Schreiner said her in-person classes have no more than 10 participants, so they can continue maintaining proper physical-distancing.
“And all of the students there are wearing masks, but the teacher does not since we’re far enough away from the students,” Schreiner said.
Schreiner stressed how those who prefer to practice yoga outdoors have that opportunity, as classes are held every other Saturday during the farmer’s market at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
That location also offers a larger space, which allows for more students.
“At Barrow Brewing Co.’s farmer’s market … We’ve had up to 20 or 30 students, because we’re outside and have plenty of room,” Schreiner said. “We’re keeping it going, keeping it alive and hope to continue more outdoor events as the weather gets cooler in the fall.”
Schreiner noted how a portion of all their yoga proceeds will go to the All-Abilities Playground and Park Project in Salado. Interested clients can contact Schreiner at TheWellTX@gmail.com.