Walk with a Doc

Dr. William Bohannon leads a group of people during a previous Walk with a Doc event in Temple.

 Telegram file

One Saturday each month, Baylor Scott & White invites community members to take a walk, learn health and wellness tips, have a snack and engage directly with healthcare providers through its local chapter of the Walk with a Doc program. Organizers are hoping the August topic of insomnia will bring some newcomers to the free event.