One Saturday each month, Baylor Scott & White invites community members to take a walk, learn health and wellness tips, have a snack and engage directly with healthcare providers through its local chapter of the Walk with a Doc program. Organizers are hoping the August topic of insomnia will bring some newcomers to the free event.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Cinamon Romers is scheduled to talk about how sleep, or the lack thereof, can affect the body at the next walk on Aug. 19. She’ll be at the Miller Park pavilion in Temple at 9 a.m. to give a brief speech on insomnia before joining a three-lap walk around the park to field community members’ questions. Brenda Wallins, marketing director for the BS&W Central Texas market, said the event is a great opportunity for the community to get tips on healthier living from professionals in a relaxed, informal setting.
“We just walk around and somebody can speak directly to a (healthcare) provider to get some insight, get some questions answered and get a little exercise,” Wallins said. “We always love to have new people come out, chat with our physicians and learn how to live healthy lives. That’s really what Baylor Scott & White strives to do with this, just show we’re a partner within our community to help keep our communities healthy.”
Wallins said the walk is a little over two miles long, but she emphasized all walkers are welcome regardless of age or skill.
“Some people walk a lap,” Wallins said. “Some walk half a lap. Some do all three. The benefit of walking is you can tailor it to how you need to do it. You can walk faster or slower. You can walk longer or shorter. Even 15 to 20 minutes of (walking) elevates your heart rate, gets your blood pumping, and it’s such a benefit to the body.”
Wallins said the program, which first launched in 2016, has been struggling with attendance since it was put on a nearly-two-year hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she hopes the insomnia topic will resonate with enough potential walkers to bring the numbers back up, but she recognizes the recent heat could impede those results.
“Before COVID we would get 30 to 40 people out there,” Wallins said. “These days, unfortunately, we might average five to eight. We run ads and send emails, but right now it’s a very challenging time for people to come out… People really struggle with sleep and health issues related to a lack of sleep, so I’m hoping this (topic) will be a good draw. But it is August, and it’s the hottest summer we’ve had, so it’s definitely caveated.”
Regardless of turnout, Wallins said the BS&W healthcare providers who participate in the walks are always happy to be engaging with the community, and organizers remain dedicated to the program.
“Even when it’s a smaller audience, the providers are so excited to be out there,” Wallins said. “They aren’t disappointed in the numbers. They’re just happy to be out there and talking. They meet people they may not have met before, and they get to share information that people may not have heard… We renewed (the chapter) for another year, so we’re still very committed to keeping this program going and seeing if we can find ways to really get people interested and engaged in coming out.”
The Temple Walk with a Doc chapter holds its walks on the third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. in Miller Park, 1919 N. 1st Street. Email brenda.wallin@bswhealth.org to sign up for the program’s newsletter and receive emails about each month’s topic ahead of time.