Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently participated in the Wreaths for Vets program for the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. During the event, a wreath is placed on the veterans’ graves.
The chapter also delivered almost 1,000 Christmas cards and more than 100 gift packages to the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Group members also recently completed mentorship training and genealogical training for new and prospective members.
For information about DAR email bettymartinregent @aol.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming club activities for December are: 12/13 Bookworms and Dominoes, 12/14 Tuesday Canasta, Bunco, and Singing Bluebonnets, 12/15 Popcorn Bridge and Fun Lunch, 12/16 Heritage Seekers and Meet & Greet, 12/17 Trailblazers, 12/20 Snack Time Maj Jongg, 12/27 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, 12/28 Singing Blue Bonnets.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton will resume regular meetings at noon Tuesdays at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton, starting Jan. 4.
A joint holiday celebration with the Rotary Clubs of Belton, Salado, and Temple will take place Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Champions Club at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Rotarians and guests are invited. To make a reservation call 254-742-4517.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business opens at 7 a.m. for members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. The group’s next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 16. Masks are highly encouraged and the group also meets via Zoom online. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of TEEA will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The club will have a Christmas lunch with entertainment. Members will each provide a dish to share.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning and volunteering to work with the Texas Extension Agency and 4-H.
Through fundraising, the group will provide scholarships to 4-H and a donation to the Temple fire department to provide Christmas presents to children. Group members also will collect personal hygiene items to donate to groups in need such as the Ronald McDonald House, Hope Pregnancy Center and Angel of Mercy.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Members are asked to bring blankets to be donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center. There will be a potluck lunch and members are asked to bring a dish to share.
The meeting is open to the public. For information call 254-742-5431.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Group members will hold a short business meeting and will elect officers for the 2022 calendar year.
A potluck dinner will be held followed by a gift exchange. Members are asked to bring a dish to share as well as a gift worth $10-$15 if they wish to participate in the gift exchange.
The meeting is open to the public. The club’s purpose is to promote interest in earth sciences and lapidary arts and to offer education and experiences in these areas.
For information contact Ruth Rolston at lrolston@hot.rr.com.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple. A short business meeting will be held followed by a holiday social. Festive treats will be shared as members put the final touches on small gifts for nursing home residents.
