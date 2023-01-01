Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming club activities include: 1/2 Chat ‘N’ Canasta, 1/4 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 1/9 Bookworms, 1/13 TGIF, 1/14 Couples Night Out, 1/16 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 1/17 Bunco, 1/18 Popcorn Bridge, 1/19 Meet & Greet, 1/20 Trailblazers, 1/21, Exploring Wines, 1/23 Well-Read Women, Knit & Crochet and Monday Canasta, 1/25 Fun Lunch, 1/26 Heritage Seekers, and 1/28 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Seaton Cemetery Association
The Seaton Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Seaton Church fellowship building, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
For information contact President Dolores Skrabanek at 254-985-2344 or 254-721-5645.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The next meeting will take place on Jan. 5. Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek.
The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Gin is located at 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include brunch (provided by the hostesses), a short business meeting and a guest speaker.
Bell County Master Gardener Mary Ann Everett will present the program “Show and Tell.”
Kay Anderson will present the horticulture exhibit and PJ Hill and Charlotte Elrod will speak on Arbor Day. The hostesses will be Tracey Brown, Jane Vancil and Sheryl Yauk.
The meeting is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jerry Evans will teach participants how to identify native plants in Bell County and how to access his photo galleries.
The meeting is open to the public. The group will not meet in January.
