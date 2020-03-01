The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host the Iron Horse Art Festival in July, featuring food trucks, kid’s activities and more than 40 different artists.
The festival will take place July 10-11 in the area around the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. The art festival will take place at the museum, and food trucks will be set up next to the Fred Springer Gardens.
On Saturday, July 11, the festival will offer a free children’s play area including scavenger hunts, graffiti art, hula hoops and outdoor games.
Other festival features will include Temple Police Department’s mini horse Officer Blue, Temple Children’s Museum, the Temple Fire and Rescue safety house, crafts, face painters, barrel train and more.
Vendor spaces are still available. Applications can be viewed online at templerrhm.org/news/iron-horse-art-festival.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is located in the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 254-298-5172.