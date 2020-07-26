Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional series about local museums.
BELTON — To Coleman Hampton his job is sometimes a conflict of two opposing interests, educating residents and keeping them safe.
As executive director of the Bell County Museum, Hampton has been working in recent weeks to make sure those visiting the museum do not get sick or infect others. This effort has led to the museum scaling back what and how it can present its exhibits.
“School tours are one of the most important things we do, serving our Bell County schools,” Hampton said. “That is something we really miss, but until we have clearance from governing authorities that is just unfortunately something myself and our board fell like is a risk. The last thing we want is someone to contract (the virus) at the museum.”
While the museum has reopened to the public, Hampton said there have not been as many visitors in recent months, with attendance dropping to about 29 visitors per week. This attendance is being tracked through a more traditional pen and paper sign in sheet, to avoid the contact related to their normal tablet sign in. Hampton said the museum is also using their sign in procedure to help with contact tracing, by getting contact information from visitors.
“When visitors come in they fill out a sign in sheet, and they put in the number of visitors,” Hampton said. “What (our) reopening committee added was a point of contact, either an email address, phone number or address which helps with contact tracing.”
Mikaela Young, the curator of collections, said much of the museum’s interactive and heavily touched areas had to be closed to prevent the virus from spreading. This led to the closing of the museum’s second floor and its Gault dig site room, one of the building’s most popular attractions.
Exhibit rooms in the museum now also have capacity limits posted outside their doors so visitors can self regulate the number of people gathered in one area.
The Gault room had to be closed since it consisted of mostly interactive elements such as a microscope, trays with fossils and an archeological dig pit that were not easily removed.
“(The Gault archeological exhibit) is one of our permanent exhibits but it is very interactive and hands on,” Young said. “A lot of (the exhibit) is permanently installed, so it was easier to close the space than to try and figure how to take those touch elements out. It really was not possible to take (them) out.”
Young said the museum has had to also cancel some of its popular activities such as its spring lecture series, which tends to bring in many adults.
Hampton said that while the virus has disrupted the museum, it has also had the benefit allowing museum employees to get caught up with some projects that had been previously put off.
Currently the museum only has two exhibits on display, its permanent display on the history of Bell County and a collection of photos from native Bell County photographer Margaret Bowles Williamson.
Young said the museum had to make a few tweaks after the start of the virus to make sure these, and future, exhibits have enough things on display that are not interactive. This has been made easier with exhibits owned by the museum, which they can tweak more than traveling exhibits that they have less control over.
The museum had planned on having an exhibit showing the history of sports in Bell County this summer, Young said, something that was delayed until next year.
The museum’s next exhibit, “Darkness to Light,” will start in September and run until October, displaying photographs of the Underground Railroad.