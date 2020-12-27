MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — There is a new flame in Morgan’s Point Resort, but this one comes from the city’s fire department.
Belton High School junior Sterling Weadock was named this year’s Miss Flame during a ceremony hosted by the Ladies Active Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department.
The annual event continued this year despite the ongoing pandemic, with organizers making small changes from previous events.
The competition, which awards a $1,000 scholarship, looks at contestant’s personality and education while testing them on fire safety.
“It has been a goal of mine to represent the city since my youth,” Weadock said. “Seeing Miss Flame on top of the fire truck every year at the annual Belton Fourth of July Parade inspired me to apply for the position once I became eligible.”
This year’s competition was different than previous years, with interviews conducted between a panel of judges and the contestants held either socially distanced or virtually.
During the interview, which only saw three contestants this year, the girls are asked a variety of questions about their personal life and fire safety. Each applicant is given study material to help them prepare and become more knowledgeable about fire safety measures.
Those participating in the competition are restricted to high school students either living in the city or the fire department’s coverage area.
Fire Chief Taran Vaszocz, one of the judges for this year’s competition, said the competition went well this year, seeing three qualified participants.
“The money is definitely something for the kids, but I think they do it because they want to do it,” Vaszocz said. “(Miss Flame) would come to different events and be the face of the fire department with volunteerism. She didn’t really address folks from a teaching standpoint, but she would be a presence like when we did stuff at schools and parades.”
Vaszocz said the city’s Miss Flame competition is one of the only ones still held in recent years, with winners continuing on to a county-wide Miss Flame competition.
Weadock said she already has plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in pre-med.
“I have full confidence that I will represent the city of Morgan’s Point Resort to the best of my ability at school and in the community advocating fire safety and prevention,” Weadock said. “I’m blessed to have been named Miss Flame and thankful for the $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the Ladies Active Auxiliary of the M.P.R. Fire Department.”