Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the public library at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
Commission members will discuss the role of the Bell County Historical Commission regarding statues on public grounds and managed by the county within its boundaries. The meeting is open to the public. For information call 254-933-5917.
Temple NAACP
The Temple NAACP Branch will hold its general meting at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Wheatley Alternative Education Center, 515 E. Ave. D in Temple.
Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corporation, will be the guest speaker.
The meeting is open to the public. For information visit www.templetxnaacp.org.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 3/27 Well-Read Woman, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, and 3/28 Singing Bluebonnets.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Attendees are advised to use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference room 5G31.
The meeting is open to caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness. For information call 254-771-3638.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a seminar, “Texas Superstar Annuals,” presented by Master Gardner Debbie Thompson at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. The seminar is free, but it is limited to 70 participants. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on March 13. Participants may register online at bitly/3XUU2Bk.
Altrusa scholarships
Altrusa International of Temple is now seeking applicants for its annual scholarship program. Scholarships are available for high school seniors and college students in Bell County.
Applications can be submitted on the Altrusa website, www.altrusatemple.org, or mailed to: Altrusa Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
Applicants are advised to make sure all required information is included: transcripts, letters of recommendation, and completed application form.
The application deadline is March 31. For information email Regina Phinney, Altrusa scholarship chair, at rphinney85@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet at noon Monday for a luncheon at the First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third St. in Belton.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Group members will discuss upcoming trips to France, Hawaii, Santa Fe, Corsicana and Christoval.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership fees. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
