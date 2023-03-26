Temple Garden Club Arbor Day

Karen Nalley and Nancy McBride stand next to a Vitek tree that was planted in their honor on March 2 in Miller Park in Temple by the Temple Garden Club. The tree planting was done as part of the club’s Arbor Day celebration. “Planting a tree is a wonderful way to honor one of our members and also a way to provide trees for our parks,” the club said in a news release.

 Courtesy photo

