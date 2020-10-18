The Ladies Active Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department is now accepting applications for the annual Miss Flame competition.
All girls entering 10th or 11th grade who live in the city of Morgan’s Point Resort or the extended MPR Fire District areas, with at least a B average in school are eligible to enter the contest.
The Ladies Auxiliary sponsors a $1,000 scholarship to the title winner. The focus of the competition is poise, personality, education and fire safety. The winner is expected to attend community functions and events as an ambassador for the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department.
Applications, which are due by Oct. 30, are available at morganspointresorttx.com; at the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department; from Morgan’s Point City Hall; or by contacting Lynn Milam at 254-725-1968.