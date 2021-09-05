An exhibition featuring works by members of the Temple College Visual Arts faculty will be on display in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Complex beginning Saturday, Sept. 11.
The exhibit will feature paintings by Michael Donahue and Donna Yarrell and photographs by Arthur Fields, who recently joined the Temple College faculty. Donahue, who organized the show, described Fields’ work as “a smorgasbord of visual imagery packed into his creative formatting.”
Donahue will present his latest trompe l’oeil works, some of which were influenced by the pandemic.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Masks are encouraged for those planning to attend and exhibition organizer Michael Donahue said the number of visitors allowed in the gallery at one time will be limited if necessary to enable social distancing.
“We are excited to hold our first-in person exhibition in the visual arts since the pandemic began,” Donahue said. “The pandemic has really hurt the visual and performing arts by the lack of interaction with the public and the buyers. Experiencing a photograph or painting on social media is not the same as seeing it in person and this is an opportunity to kick off a new semester in a positive manner. There has been an upside to the pandemic in that it has allowed time for artists to create in their solitary spaces. This faculty exhibition is an opportunity to share the fruits of this productive art-making time.”
Donahue said the opening reception will provide an opportunity for the public and students to ask questions about the artwork. All the work in the show will be for sale, with a percentage going to help fund scholarships for Temple College art students.
“We encourage people to buy local and help Temple College students as they continue their art education,” Donahue said.
The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 1.
The Temple College Visual Arts Complex is located at 2105 S. Fifth St. in Temple. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment.